Four Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinders Explode In Indore: 'Major Tragedy Averted As Many Cylinders Taken Out In Time'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major fire incident, four shops were gutted in a fire after over 10 gas cylinders exploded at a shop in the Kshipra area on Friday. Even though the shopkeeper and his employee received burns but thankfully a major tragedy was averted as many cylinders were taken out safely in time from the shop, claimed Fire Brigade and police officials.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the incident in which more than 10 cylinders kept in the shop exploded. A case has been registered against the shopkeeper under section 285 of the IPC and the relevant section of the Essential Commodities Act. It is said that the explosion in cylinder took place while refilling a gas cylinder.

Fire Brigade ASI Shobharam Malviya said that the incident took place in four shops on Kshipra and Baroli Road around 2.30 pm. Panic gripped the area after the explosion at the shop named Maa Gayatri Gas Repairing in the Kshipra area. Shop owner Manish Patel and his employee Vishal were at the shop and they received burns in the incident. After that, the fire spread to shops in the adjacent building. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire that engulfed a hair salon, grocery shops and an electronics shop as well.

Local residents informed the police, fire brigade of Dewas and Indore. Even as the fire started spreading rapidly three fire tenders from Dewas rushed to the spot and started their operation to douse the flames. Thereafter, fire tenders from Indore also reached the spot and joined the operation. It is said that Vijay Verma is the owner of the two-storied building. The saloon owner's name is Arjun while the electronic shop belongs to Sunil Chowdhary.

Sources claimed that many cylinders were kept in the shop of Manish and more than 10 cylinders exploded in the fire but the police said that five cylinders exploded. The firemen managed to douse the flames by 7 pm. It is said that more than 40,000 litres of water was used to douse the flames.

SP (rural) Sunil Kumar Mehta informed Free Press that instructions have been given to Kshipra police to take action against the shopkeeper, who had stored the gas cylinders in his shop. The police are investigating the source of the cylinders in the shop - whether the shopkeeper had taken them from people or from any gas agency.

Kshipra police station in charge Gaurishankar Mahobia said a case has been registered against the shopkeeper, who is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. His employee also received burns. The action would also be taken against the gas agency owner if it is found that he had any role in the incident.