Indore: Man loses garment showroom job, complaint lodged with police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has lodged a complaint with a police officer during the jansunwai on Tuesday that he was expelled from the job by a garment showroom owner for no reason due to which he is unemployed for many days and facing a financial crunch. The police officer assured him of providing him a job soon.

According to information, Suresh Kumar Mangwani reached the jansunwai and met ACP Dishesh Agrawal. Mangwani informed the officer that he was employed at the garment showroom named Porwal Dresses in Sitlamata Bazar from where he was expelled from the job a few months ago.

Mangwani alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the Sarafa police station staff earlier but no action was taken on his complaint. He had also lodged a complaint with an officer on May 9.

On Tuesday, he met ACP Dishesh Agrawal, who assured him that he would be provided a job soon. Mangwani said that he is the sole breadwinner in the family comprising his wife and three daughters. Mangwani thanked the police officer for taking his complaint seriously.