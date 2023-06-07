Indore: Woman, two daughters arrested for murder

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three women, including a minor girl, who were on the run for eight months in connection with the murder of their relative in the Sadar Bazar, were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, information was received that accused women were seen near Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple in the area after which the police team reached the mentioned place and managed to arrest all three, including the minor girl. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Manju Yadav said that one Sameer Abbasi, a resident of the area had lodged a complaint on October 12 that his father Abdul Hamid, mother and sister were at home when his uncle, his wife and two daughters argued with his father over a petty issue. They allegedly thrashed his father with sticks due to which he died. The complainant informed the police that his mother was also pushed from the first floor of his house when she tried to intervene and was injured.

Then, the police had arrested the deceased’s brother, while his wife and two daughters went absconding. A bounty of Rs 1000 was announced for their arrest.