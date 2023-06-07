Indore: Fund for Ahilyabai memorial to be raised from each ward, says Sumitra

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sumitra Mahajan, the former Lok Sabha Speaker, has said that funds would be raised from each ward for the development of Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial. She would visit every ward for the same.

Mahajan said this while addressing a meeting of all corporators of the IMC held here on Monday. The meeting was called to discuss the basic issues of the common men, which can be easily resolved by corporators. In the meeting corporators of all parties were invited. After discussing the basic issues of the common men she also talked about Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial. She said that all 85 Corporators of the IMC are my associates. Funds will be collected from people for Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial. While briefing about the proposed Ahilya memorial near Lalbagh she said that there will be an effort to gather and display complete information about the work and personality of Ahilyabai. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making the land available for the memorial, she said that once the demarcation of the entire land is done, I will call all corporators there and take their suggestions. She said, I will go to each ward and collect money from people, so that they can connect with Devi Ahilya Bai with full heart and devotion.