Indore: Man Lies Down To Rest After Being Stabbed, Dies Of Excessive Bleeding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed to death by a group of men over an old rivalry in Chandan Nagar at around 5 am on Tuesday.

However, instead of going to a hospital, the man lay down on an ‘otla’ (cement platform made outside the house) to rest and died, most probably due to excessive bleeding.

Six people have been booked for killing the youth and all of them are absconding.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Imran alias Tony, a resident of Loharpatti in the Malharganj area of the city. He was found murdered in street number 11 on Aam Wala Road in Chandan Nagar.

Two stab injuries were found on his body.

VICTIM WAS A CRIMINAL

Preliminary investigation revealed that Imran was a criminal and around a dozen cases were registered against him at various police stations in the city.

EARLIER, ACCUSED AND VICTIM’S FRIENDS HAD AN ALTERCATION

His friend Sikandar along with a relative named Irfan had gone to Chandan Nagar area for having tea at around 2 am.

The shops were closed so they were returning home when they met the accused named Wasim and his accomplices in street number 12. Irfan asked for water from Wasim but the latter refused and there entered into an argument.

After that, Sikandar and Irfan left the area and they were going to drop a person at the railway station. Here, they met Imran who asked them to drop him at a place in Sahyog Nagar.

VICTIM AND ACCUSED MET AGAIN AND ARGUED

Sikandar, Irfan and Imran were going towards Sahyog Nagar when they again came across Wasim and five of his friends. They again entered into an argument and one of the accused stabbed Imran with a knife, while Sikandar and Irfan managed to flee from the spot.

TI Sharma said that Imran received knife injuries on his leg and near the chest but he did not go to any hospital, thinking that if he rested on the ‘otla’ for a while he would recover.

However, he was found dead. With the help of his friends, four of the six accused have been identified and a team has been constituted to arrest the accused.

Police said that the accused and the deceased had an old rivalry. Investigation is underway on all the aspects and the statements of the family members of Imran are also being recorded by the police.

THEY HAD ARGUMENT A FEW DAYS BACK

Relative Mohammad Rais informed media persons that Imran had argued with some youths five days ago. Imran used to go to a land near Sirpur Lake and the accused were threatening him not to go to that land. The family members alleged that Imran was attacked by more than a dozen men with knives and sticks. The police have collected CCTV footage of the area.

