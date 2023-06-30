Indore: Man killed, two injured  in road accident  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed while two others were injured in a road accident in the Kshipra area, police said on Thursday. It is said that they were returning from Dewas when their bike was hit by a truck coming from the wrong side.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Mangaliya area. Santosh, Kamal and Ajay who are building contractors were returning from Dewas from their site. They reached Mangaliya area where a truck coming from the wrong side hit them.

They got critically injured and were taken to the hospital but Santosh could not be saved. The police are searching for the errant truck driver and the statements of the injured persons are being recorded to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.