 Indore Man Honoured For Cremating 11,280 Unclaimed Bodies
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Indore Man Honoured For Cremating 11,280 Unclaimed Bodies | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a moving ceremony at Hotel Sayaji, social worker Ashok Goyal and his team were honoured for performing the last rites of 11,280 unclaimed and unidentified bodies — an act of silent service that has now earned them a place in the Golden Book of World Records.

For over two decades, Goyal and his team — Jaydeep Joshi, Navnavit Shukla, Rajkumar Mehta and members of Sultan-E-Indore Ekta Seva Samiti — have been carrying out the final rites of those abandoned in death. From the streets to morgues, they ensured each soul was cremated with full religious rituals and dignity.

Swami Mahamand Das of ISKCON Indore praised the act as a true embodiment of sanatan values. “Every soul deserves respect, even in death. What they’ve done is sacred,” he said.

Fighting back tears, Goyal said, “We never wanted fame. We only wanted to ensure no one leaves this world without dignity.”

The team also works for the poor, disabled, and young athletes. The event ended with a heartfelt thank-you from Hari Agrawal — and a standing ovation.

