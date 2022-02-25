Indore: Man held with MD drugs worth Rs 1.2L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man with MD drugs worth Rs 1.2 lakh in Vijay Nagar area, police said on Thursday. He used to buy the drugs from a woman in Khajrana area.

According to DCP (zone-2) Sampat Upadhyay, a team of Vijay Nagar police raided the city bus depot near Robot Square and caught a person named Danish Khan of Subhash Marg area. Police recovered about 12 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 1.2 lakh from him. Danish was arrested by the crime branch for supplying MD drugs a few months ago, and was released on bail three months ago. He used to buy the drugs from a woman in Khajrana. The accused is being questioned further.

It is said that the police had arrested a woman in connection with human trafficking case of Bangladeshi girls recently. Following the lead given by the woman, the police arrested Danish.

