 Indore: Man Held With Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L
He confessed to committing thefts at three locked houses in Lasudia area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the police for committing thefts in locked houses in Lasudia area on Tuesday. Cash and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused. He used to commit theft to fulfil his need for liquor addiction.  

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the house of Apoorv Rathore in Tulsi Nagar area while Rs 3.5 and gold rings were stolen from the house of Aditya Bagrecha in Tulsi Nagar area on November 11. On November 29, cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the house of Mahesh Jaiswal in Singapore Township.    

The police team led by TI Soni began an investigation and they checked more than 50 CCTVs installed at different locations and found the movement of some suspects. The police managed to arrest Shahrukh alias Kala of Khajrana area.

He informed the police that he used to recce the locked house in day time and committed theft there at night. He had also bought a bike and two mobile phones from stolen cash.

The accused allegedly informed the police that he is addicted to liquor and committed thefts to fulfil the same. Rs 1 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused and further investigation is on.

