Indore: Man held for stabbing youth over petty issue

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for stabbing a person with a knife in the Kanadiya area, on Saturday. The accused had argued with the victim at a petrol pump and attacked him to take revenge.

According to the Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre, the victim was Sanjay Khedekar, who hails from Barwaha and was staying in Krishnabagh Colony in the city.

He was passing through the Bicholi Mardana bridge when a person stabbed him with a knife. The accused was on a bike, and he fled after the attack. Passersby helped Sanjay to the hospital and also informed police.

As the accused was unidentified, it was a challenge for the police. A team was constituted to identify the accused, and based on the investigation police arrested Abhishek Chouhan, a resident of Mhow.

During questioning, the accused confessed to attacking Sanjay. He informed the police that he argued with Sanjay at a petrol pump and stabbed him to take revenge. Efforts are on to recover the bike and the knife used in the crime.

