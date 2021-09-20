Indore: Man hangs himself in apparent suicide bid

Indore: A trader allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Aerodrome area on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

According to the Aerodrome police, Yogesh Salecha, a resident of the Sukhdev Nagar area, was found hanging by a member of his family and he was rushed to hospital. Yogesh was a trader in the Aerodrome area and was, reportedly, suffering from depression for a few days.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Rahul Sharma said that no suicide note was recovered from the deceased. The statements of his family members are being taken down to ascertain the reasons for which he could have taken such an extreme step.

ALSO READ Indore: Girl student addicted to online game commits suicide

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:21 AM IST