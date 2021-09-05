Madhya Pradesh: Online game proves fatal for 20-years-old girl in Indore after she hangs self to death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman who came to Indore to pursue a computer course allegedly committed suicide. According to her brother, she used to play PUBG and often used to get WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers.

She was reportedly under stress about this. Before committing suicide, she sent his brother and mother to the market to get some groceries. When both of them came back, she was found hanging in her room.

Investigating Officer Kishore Kumar Arne said the girl was in depression from day a two. There was a debt in the game or she was in depression due to some other matter. No suicide note has been found.

According to Hiranagar police, Radha (20) alias Radha had come from Nausar village district Harda to her brother Sanjay and mother Narmadabai. She was doing a course in Tally Accounting. His brother Sanjay, on Saturday, came home from work in the evening at the time of the incident. Radha sent him to get groceries. When Sanjay came back in about half an hour, Radha was found hanging on the noose in the room. The kin and locals brought him to MY Hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Her brother Sanjay told police that she used to play PUBG games at night. “She used to get calls at night. She was under stress for a day or two. WhatsApp calls of companies have also been received on her mobile.”

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 02:57 PM IST