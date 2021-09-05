Indore: Post Clean Street Food Hub tag, city eyeing for maximum ‘Eat Right Campus’

- Two hospitals have received the tag, more in pipeline : FSO

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Officials of Food and Drug Administration Department are in no mood to relax after bagging two Clean Street Food Hub tags and are planning to bring the ‘Eat Right Campus’ tag for maximum institutes of the city.

The officials have been motivating institutions mainly hospitals, educational institutes, and offices to make their campus and kitchens clean and hygienic as per the Food and Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to get the prestigious tag for the institutions.



Food Safety Officer (FSO) Pushpak Dwivedi said that two hospitals of the city including Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and Life Care Hospital have already got the tag and inspection and audit of eight-nine hospitals has also been done by the third party agency of FSSAI.

“At present, only four institutions in the state have the tag of Eat Right Campus i.e. two in Indore and two in Bhopal. Over 45 institutions from across the state have applied for the same which also include government hospital of Sagar and Rewa, and also Jail in Gwalior,” the food safety officer said.

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of Eat Right campuses in the country.

+ Box

//Evaluation Criteria

According to FSSAI, campuses are evaluated and certified as 'Eat Right Campus' on the parameters include food safety measures, steps to ensure the provision of healthy and environmentally sustainable food and building awareness among the individuals on the campus to make the right food choices. Along with a checklist of these parameters, create an environment of safe, healthy, and sustainable eating habits such as promoting local and seasonal food, limiting unhealthy food choices and mass awareness activities also play major role in certification.

//Certification Process

As per FSSAI, it is not mandatory to adopt but if enrolled, a campus first undergoes a self-assessment or a third-party audit by an FSSAI empanelled agency based on this checklist to identify gaps and areas of improvement.

Training of food safety supervisors and food handlers in the campus through FSSAI's Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) Programme is done and the campus undergoes a third-party audit by the same FSSAI-empaneled agency and is given a rating on a five-star scale. If a campus scores three or more stars, it is certified as an 'Eat Right Campus'. The certification is valid for two years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:14 AM IST