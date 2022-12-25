Indore: Man going to meet sister killed in road accident

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed in a road accident near Rau Circle late on Friday. He was returning from his maternal uncle’s place and was going to meet his sister in the city when a mini truck hit him. His friend got injured in the accident.

According to the Rau police, the deceased has been identified as Prakash (35), a resident of Musakhedi area of the city. He along with his friend had gone to meet his maternal uncle in Manpur. While returning, he decided to meet his sister who resides in Agrawal Colony in the city. They reached Rau Circle where a mini truck hit their bike.

They got injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital where Prakash died during treatment. The police are taking the statement of the injured person to know about the vehicle which hit them.