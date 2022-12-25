e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man going to meet sister killed in road accident

Indore: Man going to meet sister killed in road accident

According to the Rau police, the deceased has been identified as Prakash (35), a resident of Musakhedi area of the city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed in a road accident near Rau Circle late on Friday. He was returning from his maternal uncle’s place and was going to meet his sister in the city when a mini truck hit him. His friend got injured in the accident.

According to the Rau police, the deceased has been identified as Prakash (35), a resident of Musakhedi area of the city. He along with his friend had gone to meet his maternal uncle in Manpur. While returning, he decided to meet his sister who resides in Agrawal Colony in the city. They reached Rau Circle where a mini truck hit their bike.

They got injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital where Prakash died during treatment. The police are taking the statement of the injured person to know about the vehicle which hit them. 

Read Also
Indore: Despite recession in the world, our economy is strong, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Midnight Mass observed to celebrate birth of Jesus 

Indore: Midnight Mass observed to celebrate birth of Jesus 

Indore: Madhya Pradesh gets its first Vande-Bharat Express train

Indore: Madhya Pradesh gets its first Vande-Bharat Express train

Indore: Iron trader stabbed, robbed of lakhs of rupees 

Indore: Iron trader stabbed, robbed of lakhs of rupees 

Indore: IDA board okays Rs 331 cr for projects 

Indore: IDA board okays Rs 331 cr for projects 

Indore: 'Conscious thinking bolsters capacity to make rational, prudent decisions'  

Indore: 'Conscious thinking bolsters capacity to make rational, prudent decisions'  