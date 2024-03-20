Indore: Man Gets Trapped In Own Fishing Net, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man drowned in a pond after accidentally getting entangled in a fishing net which he had thrown to catch fish in Khudel police station area on Monday. The incident occurred in Tillor Khurd village and the family members found his body in the pond after several hours.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohan Mankar, a resident of Tillor Khurd. He was a farmer. The deceased’s son stated that Mohan left home around 12 pm and did not return till night. They searched for him in the area and found his body in the pond. He is survived by his wife and two children. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

Man on way for job hunt, killed after truck hits bike

A 50-year-old man was killed in a road accident after a truck hit his bike while crossing road on Monday. The incident occurred in Udyog Nagar around 1 pm when he was going to search for an job at Musakhedi Square. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries after struggling for few hours. The truck driver fled from the spot after leaving the vehicle. Police seized it later.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sukhlal Jhamre, resident of Devguradiya. He was a labourer. The police began a probe into the case and will gather information about the errant driver on the basis of the registration number of the truck.