Indore: Man gets life term for raping nine-year-old

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was given life imprisonment by a local court here on Wednesday for raping a nine-year-old girl.

ADPO Abhishek Jain said that the court of special judge (POCSO) Rashmi Walter handed out the life sentence and also ordered him to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

According to the prosecution the accused Rajesh is a relative of the victim and used to frequent their house. The victim’s mother and the accused were disciples of the same guru, and he is married to the niece of the victim’s mother.

On February 14, 2021, the accused took the nine-year-old girl with him to play with his daughter in their house. On February 25, 2021, Rajesh brought the victim back to her home. After Rajesh left the victim told her mother that the accused had raped her when his wife (the victim’s aunt) was not at home and also threatened that he would kill her if she told anyone about it.

ACP (Malharganj) Rajiv Singh Bhadoria said that within 24 hours of the complaint police arrested the accused and submitted charge-sheet within 60 days in the court.

