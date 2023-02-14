Indore: Date clash leaves DAVV PG students in Catch-22 spot

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Post-graduate students on Tuesday urged the DAVV University authorities to defer the date of examination of their respective courses which is slated for February 25. They are doing so because most of them will be appearing for the exam of excise constable on the same day.

However, the DAVV officials disagreed with their demand. They said it was not possible to reschedule the examination only because it inconvenienced a few students and more so any deferment would hamper the exam calendar.

The postgraduate first semester examinations will begin on February 16 and end on February 25 for MCom and February 27 for MA-MSc. Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission has scheduled the examination of the Excise constable on February 25. On this day, students of MCom, MA, MSc have their exams.

Around 13,000 students will appear for the PG first semester exam between 7 am and 10 am and 11 am and 2 pm.

Students are facing a Catch-22 situation for if they appear for the Excise constable exam and skip the February 25 paper of their PG course, they will get ATKT in a subject. Thus, they requested the authorities to consider their plea and defer the exam schedule. Students Vijay Chauhan (MA 1st year) and Abhishek Chauhan (MSC), have also submitted a written application in this regard.

Exam Controller Dr SS Thakur and deputy registrar of Examination Department Rachna Thakur have disagreed on their plea. They said that the entire exam schedule will be botched up if the February 25 paper is rescheduled. With these changes the time table of other course exams will also get affected.

Read Also Indore: Scindia stresses on tremendous scope of drones in organic and natural farming at G20 meet

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)