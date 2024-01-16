Indore: Man From Raisen Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth Lakhs

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Raisen was arrested in connection with a burglary of lakhs of rupees from a locked house in the Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday. He had opened the lock using a master key and managed to flee with goods from there. According to Gandhi Nagar police, the theft occurred at the locked house of Radha Jain in Shriram Kamal Residency on August 17. A team was constituted to identify the thieves.

The CCTVs were examined and the informers were told to give information about the suspects. During the investigation, police managed to identify the accused as Durgesh Lodhi, a resident of Raisen district. He was later arrested. He allegedly informed the police that he had entered the house of the woman after opening the lock using a master key. Police said that the accused was involved in many theft incidents in Raisen and Bhopal. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from him and he is being questioned further.

Gandhi Nagar police arrested another man for his involvement in another theft in the area in the first week of this month. Many CCTVs installed in the area were examined and the accused named Lakhan Yogi, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area was arrested. Some stolen goods were also recovered from him and further investigation is on.