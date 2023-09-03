Indore: Man From Punjab Booked For Abducting, Raping Married Woman

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Ludhiana was booked on charge of abduction and rape of a married woman on the pretext of providing her a job. The accused took the help of a woman to bring the victim to Punjab so the police also registered a case against the woman from Punjab and have started a search for the duo. It is said the woman met the accused when she was living in Punjab a few years ago.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Rajkumar Yadav said that a case has been registered against Pankaj Khanna and a woman from Punjab on the complaint of a 38-year-old woman from the city.

According to her, she was living in Punjab for some years before returning to the city where she met the accused. A few days ago, the accused woman took her to Punjab on the pretext of providing her a job and put her in a hotel. Pankaj who was already present there threatened to kill her child and repeatedly raped her. He also beat up the woman.

The victim informed the police that the accused also kept her jewellery and took Rs 3 to 4 lakh cash that belonged to her. She somehow informed her husband, who reached Punjab and brought her back to the city. The police said that a team has been sent to Punjab to arrest the accused.

Mentally challenged woman raped

A mentally challenged woman was raped by a person in the Khudel area, police said on Saturday. The incident came to the fore when the woman was found pregnant during a medical checkup. According to the police, a case has been registered against a suspect in the case. The woman was at her place when the accused reportedly raped her. She is mentally challenged so she did not reveal the matter to anyone. When her condition deteriorated, she was taken to the hospital where the doctor informed that she was pregnant. The police are investigating the case and have started a search for the suspect.

Girl raped on marriage promise

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth on the pretext of marriage in the Vijay Nagar area. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him. According to the police, the woman informed the police that the accused promised to marry her. He made physical relations with her in a room. When she asked him to marry, he refused and threatened her with dire consequences. The accused also thrashed her. The police are investigating the case.

