Indore: Man From Hyderabad Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹6.50L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Hyderabad was arrested for duping a woman of Rs 6.50 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job for her son in a European country and sending him there. The accused had taken money in three instalments but did not give any appointment letter to her and duped her.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that the woman named Kavita Naval had lodged a complaint that she had contacted an agent of a company for sending her son abroad for the job. The agent took Rs 2 lakh as an advance amount. He again took Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment and then took Rs 2.5 lakh from the woman in the second instalment but did not give the appointment letter to her for many days and also switched off his mobile phone.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused named Madhus Umar is a resident of Hyderabad and money was transferred to his bank account. Police first freezed the amount after informing the bank about the incident. After that, a case under section 420 of the IPC was registered against him. A team was sent to Hyderabad to arrest him. The team managed to arrest the accused and brought him to the city. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for a day. The police are questioning the accused to know about other such incidents.