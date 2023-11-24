 Indore: Man From Hyderabad Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹6.50L
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man From Hyderabad Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹6.50L

Indore: Man From Hyderabad Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹6.50L

Accused had taken money for sending her son abroad for a job

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Man From Hyderabad Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹6.50L | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Hyderabad was arrested for duping a woman of Rs 6.50 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job for her son in a European country and sending him there. The accused had taken money in three instalments but did not give any appointment letter to her and duped her.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that the woman named Kavita Naval had lodged a complaint that she had contacted an agent of a company for sending her son abroad for the job. The agent took Rs 2 lakh as an advance amount. He again took Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment and then took Rs 2.5 lakh from the woman in the second instalment but did not give the appointment letter to her for many days and also switched off his mobile phone.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused named Madhus Umar is a resident of Hyderabad and money was transferred to his bank account. Police first freezed the amount after informing the bank about the incident. After that, a case under section 420 of the IPC was registered against him. A team was sent to Hyderabad to arrest him. The team managed to arrest the accused and brought him to the city. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for a day. The police are questioning the accused to know about other such incidents.

Read Also
Indore: 'People For Animal' Accuses DFO Of Using Puppies To Trap Leopards In Mhow, Demands Strict...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Crime: After Woman, Husband Too Held For Extorting Money From Businessman

Indore Crime: After Woman, Husband Too Held For Extorting Money From Businessman

Indore: Police Register Murder Case After Recovery Of Decomposed Body From Drainage Chamber

Indore: Police Register Murder Case After Recovery Of Decomposed Body From Drainage Chamber

Indore: Man From Hyderabad Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹6.50L

Indore: Man From Hyderabad Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹6.50L

Indore: HC Asks Govt To Pay Back Recovered Amount From Deceased Doc’s Account

Indore: HC Asks Govt To Pay Back Recovered Amount From Deceased Doc’s Account

Indore: Class XI Student, Three Friends Booked For Attacking Junior On School Premises

Indore: Class XI Student, Three Friends Booked For Attacking Junior On School Premises