Indore: Man From Haryana Arrested For Duping 2 Through Fake Bank Links

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man from Haryana in connection with an online fraud with two people on the pretext of redeeming the reward points from credit cards, police said on Tuesday. The accused is the developer of a link that looks like a bank page to dupe people. Further investigation is on into the case.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia, two cases of online frauds of Rs 24,000 and Rs 48,000 were reported a few days ago. The complainants had lodged a complaint that they had received phone calls from an unidentified person, who posed as a bank officer and lured them to redeem reward points on their credit cards.

The crime branch arrested a person named Vishal Kumar, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana for the crime after a thorough investigation. During questioning, Vishal allegedly confessed to having duped the people.

He also informed the police that he had developed a link of a private sector bank to gain the trust of the complainants.

After that, he took the OTPs from the complainants and managed to steal money from their accounts. The crime branch officials are questioning the accused to know other such fraud incidents committed by the accused.

The crime branch has issued an advisory and informed the people not to rely on the unidentified callers, who make phone calls by posing as bank officials.

People should not rely on promotional offers given by unidentified caller/callers to avoid online frauds. In case of any online fraud, the victim should report the incident to the nearby police station or the cyber helpline of the crime branch on 7049124445 immediately.

