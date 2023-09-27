Indore: Man From Delhi Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Stores | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Delhi was arrested for stealing mobile phones from the shopping malls in the city, police said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly confessed that he along with his accomplices had also stolen mobile phones from the shopping malls in Gujarat and Hyderabad.

Juni Indore police station staff said that Mahesh Pal, the manager of Croma store on Sapna Sangeeta Road had lodged a complaint that two persons came to the store on the pretext of buying a mobile phone and one of them had stolen a phone from there. The police examined the CCTVs of the area and came to know that two of their accomplices were outside the store and they were seen fleeing from the spot. Police got to know that a person with the same appearance had stolen a phone from a store in Phoenix Mall on the same day. The accused were seen fleeing in the direction of Sarwate Bus Stand. The accused had also stolen a mobile phone and a laptop from two places in Bhopal.

A team of the Juni Indore police station was constituted to trace the accused. During the investigation, police received information that the accused are residents of Delhi, therefore, a team went to Delhi and arrested a person named Amir Ali, a resident of Shahdara in Delhi. Amir allegedly informed the police that he along with his accomplices Hussain Ali and Saiyyad Abbas had stolen a mobile phone from the Phoenix Mall and later they had stolen another mobile phone from the Sapna Sangeeta Road. He along with his friends Sayyad, Hussain and Anees had stolen a mobile phone and a laptop from two places in Bhopal a few months ago. Amir informed that he and Hussain had stolen mobile phones from the mobile stores in Surat and Hyderabad as well.

Amir is being questioned further and the police are also searching for the other accused. The accused used to supply readymade garments in the market and after meeting with Hussain, he started consuming drugs. He needed money for the drugs so he started stealing mobile phones. He used to give the stolen mobile phones to Hussain, who used to arrange drugs for him. Other accused are being searched by the police.

