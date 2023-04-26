Indore: Man from Ahmedabad booked for duping woman of Rs 82K

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 82,000 by a person from Ahmedabad, who contacted the girl through a matrimonial site, police said on Tuesday. The police have registered a case against a person and started a search for him.

According to MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma, the woman has lodged a complaint that she had created a profile on a matrimonial site and she had received a friend request from the accused named Smit Parmar of Ahmedabad, but he introduced himself as Smit Chouhan. The woman accepted his request and they started chatting on social media. After gaining trust, the accused informed the woman that he is not well and he needed money for his treatment. When the woman hesitated in lending him money, the accused promised that he would marry her soon and he would return the entire amount after marriage.

The woman transferred the money to the accused from her friend’s bank account in instalments. So far, she has transferred Rs 82,600 to the accused. He had given a cheque for the repayment to the woman and the surname of the accused was different. She had an argument with the accused over the same. After that, he refused to return the money to the woman.

The police have registered a case against the under section 420 of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.