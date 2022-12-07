Indore: Man falls for fake marriage proposal, loses Rs 2.5 lakh  

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police have arrested a man and his fake mother for absconding with money and jewellery worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh after entering into a fake marriage. Police are searching for the bride who is the prime accused in the case.

Police said victim Dhanaram Patel of Rajasthan, who works in a gas company in Bengaluru alleged that Mahendra Yadav from Indore called him a few days ago and told him that there are some girls in his family and they are searching for a groom.

Dhanaram came to Indore on December 2. The accused showed him photographs of some girls and he liked a girl named Shivani. He was then introduced to the girl's mother Pramila and father Abhishek. He was also introduced to one Raju, who pretended to be her brother. Raju told the victim that he was in debt and asked for financial help. He borrowed Rs 70,000 on the first day of the meeting and Rs 1 lakh on the second day when the marriage was finalised. A decision was made that the marriage would take place the next day at Khajrana Temple.

The next day, when Dhanaram reached Khajrana with Shivani, she made an excuse and fled from the temple. Later, Dhanaram searched for her a lot but could not find her. Thereafter he lodged a complaint with the police.