Indore: Man Duped Of Rs 1.94 Lakh On Pretext Of Activating Bank App

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 1.94 lakh by a conman, who assured him to activate a mobile app of a nationalised bank. The crime branch claimed that the entire amount was returned to the complainant within a few days.

According to a crime branch officer, one Dharmendra had lodged a complaint that he had searched for the customer care of a mobile app of a bank a few days ago.

When he made a phone call to the number, the conman informed that he is the officer of the bank and he can activate the app using an OTP. He somehow managed to receive OTP from the complainant and managed to steal Rs 1.94 lakh from his bank account.

After receiving a message of deduction of money, the complainant informed his bank and later he lodged a complaint with the crime branch.

After the investigation, the crime branch officials contacted the bank officials and other sources and they returned the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant.

The crime branch officials urged people to verify the customer care numbers especially of the banks before making calls on the numbers to avoid the online frauds.

