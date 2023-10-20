Must Not Forget That Congress Had Made MP A BIMARU State: Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya | Facebook

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejashwi Surya here on Thursday said that people should not forget Congress had turned Madhya Pradesh into a BIMARU state.

“It was Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who pulled out MP from the league of Bemaru states. The state progressed under Chouhan’s regime and because of his welfare schemes people of MP are going to vote BJP to power with a big majority,” he said during an event in the city.

Surya was in the city to attend two functions. First, he participated in the New Voter Conference organised at Narsingh Vatika located in Indore-1 constituency.

On this occasion, Surya said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has introduced Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana and many self-employment schemes are being run for the youth and the positive results are visible on the ground.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, while addressing the conference, said that the people, especially the youth, have full faith in the development work and public welfare schemes of the BJP government in the state.

“This time, BJP is again going to form the government in the state with a huge majority,” he added.

Surya also participated in the divisional Social Media Warrior symposium held at Amar Vilas Hotel.

“Social media warriors should do the work of making the public welfare schemes and development works of the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments reach maximum number of youth and stop the misleading propaganda made by the opposition parties,” he said.