 Indore: Man Chooses To Return By Train Instead Of Car; Escapes Accident Claiming 2 Lives, Three injured
The incident occurred around 9:30 am near a petrol pump in Susner.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Man Chooses To Return By Train Instead Of Car; Escapes Accident Claiming 2 Lives, Three injured | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Destiny has strange ways of making people act in a certain way to get out of harm’s way. One such beneficiary is Babulal (60 years) who had gone with six members of his family to Kota for the darshan of their Kuldevi (family deity).  While four members of the family travelled by car he and his granddaughter Mansi (22) went to Kota by train.

But on the return journey, they decided that all of them would come by car, however, due to lack of space Babulal chose to come by train instead of accompanying his other family members by car. This decision proved to be a lucky one for Babulal as the car in which his relatives were travelling met with an accident on Friday morning killing two of his relatives while three others were injured.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am near a petrol pump in Susner. The couple, identified as Lakshminarayan Yadav (85), and his wife, Gyarsi Bai Yadav (80), residents of a colony near Satya Sai Square, were killed.  Lakshminarayan was the cleanliness contractor at Chawani Anaj Mandi.

FP Photo

The injured were referred to Bombay Hospital, Indore for treatment. The family members came to know about the incident when one of the pump attendants called them from Mansi’s mobile phone and informed them about the incident. The injured are Manu Bai (55), wife of Babulal Yadav, Mansi (22), granddaughter of Babulal Yadav and the driver Govind (57). They are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

