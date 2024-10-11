Indore: Finance Manager Of Pvt Bank Found Hanging From Tree; Was Suffering From Prolonged Illness

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A finance manager at a private bank was found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday afternoon. The body was found in the Azad Nagar area of the city. The man had left home earlier, telling his wife he would return shortly.

Local residents spotted his body hanging from a babool tree and informed the police. Aadhaar found in his wallet confirmed his identity, and the police informed his family. His body has been sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem.

According to information, the man, identified as as 45-year-old Upendra, was a resident of Rewa district. He had been living in Indore with his wife. He worked as a finance manager at a private bank. Sources say that Upendra had been suffering from a serious illness for the past few years.

On Thursday night, Upendra left his home and went for a walk. He told his wife that he will be back within an hour. Hours passed and when he did not come home, his wife suspected something serious. On Friday morning, some local residents found a body hanging from a babool tree and called the police. After thorough checks, some documents were found in his pocket which revealed his identity.

The site where he took his life was about one kilometer from his home. Upendra’s brother, who resides in Pune, has been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted once the family members arrive from Rewa. The police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.