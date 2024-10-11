 Indore: Finance Manager Of Pvt Bank Found Hanging From Tree; Was Suffering From Prolonged Illness
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Finance Manager Of Pvt Bank Found Hanging From Tree; Was Suffering From Prolonged Illness

Indore: Finance Manager Of Pvt Bank Found Hanging From Tree; Was Suffering From Prolonged Illness

Identification papers found in his clothing confirmed his identity, and the police later contacted his family.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A finance manager at a private bank was found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday afternoon. The body was found in the Azad Nagar area of the city. The man had left home earlier, telling his wife he would return shortly.

Local residents spotted his body hanging from a babool tree and informed the police. Aadhaar found in his wallet confirmed his identity, and the police informed his family. His body has been sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Two Injured In A Fatal Car Crash In MP's Gwalior
article-image

According to information, the man, identified as as 45-year-old Upendra, was a resident of Rewa district. He had been living in Indore with his wife. He worked as a finance manager at a private bank. Sources say that Upendra had been suffering from a serious illness for the past few years.

On Thursday night, Upendra left his home and went for a walk. He told his wife that he will be back within an hour. Hours passed and when he did not come home, his wife suspected something serious. On Friday morning, some local residents found a body hanging from a babool tree and called the police. After thorough checks, some documents were found in his pocket which revealed his identity.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Jain Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decision To Declare Cow As 'Rajyamata', Applauds Initiatives For Upliftment Of The Community
Maharashtra: Jain Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decision To Declare Cow As 'Rajyamata', Applauds Initiatives For Upliftment Of The Community
'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video
'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video
Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On Churchgate-Andheri Route
Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On Churchgate-Andheri Route
Northern Lights: Pics Of Aurora Borealis Go Viral As People Witness Breathtaking Sky In Minnesota, London & Other Regions
Northern Lights: Pics Of Aurora Borealis Go Viral As People Witness Breathtaking Sky In Minnesota, London & Other Regions

The site where he took his life was about one kilometer from his home. Upendra’s brother, who resides in Pune, has been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted once the family members arrive from Rewa. The police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh To Mark Dussehra Celebrations And Shastra Pujan With Grandeur: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh To Mark Dussehra Celebrations And Shastra Pujan With Grandeur: CM Mohan Yadav

Indore: Finance Manager Of Pvt Bank Found Hanging From Tree; Was Suffering From Prolonged Illness

Indore: Finance Manager Of Pvt Bank Found Hanging From Tree; Was Suffering From Prolonged Illness

Nobel To Han Kang: A Real Honour For Women On International Girl Child Day

Nobel To Han Kang: A Real Honour For Women On International Girl Child Day

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Kingpin Premsukh Patidar Shoots Self In Leg To Evade Action By Probe...

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Kingpin Premsukh Patidar Shoots Self In Leg To Evade Action By Probe...

Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Congress Slams BJP Over 'Growing Drug Trade' In MP, Question PM's...

Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Congress Slams BJP Over 'Growing Drug Trade' In MP, Question PM's...