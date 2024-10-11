Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Two Injured In A Fatal Car Crash In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car carrying five young men overturned, resulting in the death of three friends and leaving two others critically injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The incident occurred near the Vicky Factory intersection on Friday night. The group of friends was returning from a visit to Sheetla Mata Temple when their car, a Baleno, lost control and overturned.

Police arrived at the scene and worked to rescue the injured and remove the bodies from the wrecked car. An investigation has been launched, and a case has been registered. The condition of the injured remains critical.

According to information, the victims have been identified as Vivek Joshi, a software engineer from Chandan Nagar, his cousin Saurabh Joshi, Hrithik Manjhi from Tal Murar, Sanjay Dhakad from Baroda, Vijaypur, and Mohil Rai from Koteshwor Road. The group was close-knit, and Sanjay Dhakad had come to Gwalior specifically to visit the temple with his friends.

According to sources, the speeding Baleno car lost control and crashed into the divider near the Vicky Factory intersection, causing the vehicle to flip. Vivek Joshi, Hrithik Manjhi, and Sanjay Dhakad died on the spot due to the severe impact of the crash. Mohil Rai and Saurabh Joshi were critically injured and have been admitted to the trauma center at Jaya Arogya Hospital. The condition of the injured is deemed critical and they are undergoing treatment.