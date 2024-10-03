Indore: Man Burnt Alive, Three Including House Owner Woman Trapped In Massive Fire

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man burnt alive after a massive fire broke out in a two storied building in the Khatiwala Tank area on Wednesday evening. The landlord woman, her son and a woman had a narrow escape as they were panicked due raging fire.

The police reached the spot and they claimed to save three people from the first floor of the house. Meanwhile, the fire fighters reached the spot and they took about one and a half hours to douse off the flames.

According to Juni Indore police, the deceased was identified as Abdul Qadir alias Diwan Ji (55), who was living in rented accommodation at the ground floor of the house. Police said that he was a trader and he had kept thinner bottles in the accommodation for business purposes. The raging flames engulfed the entire ground floor, resulting in Abdul's death.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit, which ignited due to the thinner kept in the room. However, a detailed investigation is underway.

The owner of the house, 62-year-old Shanti Sachan, who narrowly escaped after being trapped with her son and sister-in-law, told Free Press that she was performing puja around 7 pm when she noticed smell.

She looked downstairs and was shocked to see the raging flames on the ground floor. As the exit route of the house was blocked, she was trapped there with her son Hemsourabh and sister-in-law Jyoti. They ran to the roof and managed to escape to the roof of their neighbour, Balwir Arora, from where they could get down safely. Shanti claimed that the fire brigade came around half an hour late.

SI Shivnarayan Sharma from the Fire Brigade informed Free Press that they had to use over 25000 liters of water to control the spreading flames.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Anand Yadav said that Juni Indore police station staff soon after receiving the information managed to save three people stuck on the upper floor. The statements of the house owner and other people are being recorded to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.