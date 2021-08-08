Indore: Man breaks into a woman’s house, molests her; booked

Indore: A man was booked for molesting a woman in the Bhanwarkuan area on Sunday. She and her three children were at home when the accused entered the house and molested her. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that the woman went to the police station with her husband and sister and lodged a complaint. She said her husband had gone out on some work when she spotted a man, named Yogesh Jhula, outside her house. When she told him to go away from there, the accused entered the house and started molesting her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences. When the victim cried for help, her sister and neighbours rushed to the spot. Then, the accused fled the scene.

She later informed her husband about the incident and lodged a police complaint. The police have started a search for the accused.