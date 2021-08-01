Indore: ​​​Flip-flop by victim allegedly molested at MYH; now wants to press charges

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

A 55-year-old woman who was allegedly molested by a ward boy on the fifth floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital a few days back, reiterated her charge and said that earlier also she wanted to press charges against the ward boy, but the hospital staff didn't allow her to lodge the complaint.

Talking to the media on Sunday, she alleged that the hospital staff threatened her by saying that they won't give her any of her treatment papers if she pressed charges against the ward boy and also impressed upon her that if the matter came out, it would ruin her image in the community.

“I was admitted to the hospital for dialysis and on July 27 night, the accused ward boy took me to the washroom for administering enema but he molested me. I tried to lodge a complaint with hospital staff but they didn’t listen to me and later the lady guard there threatened me whether I wanted the treatment papers or not,” the victim told the media person.

She also alleged that the hospital staff ​kept her in a private room for two days​ after the incident so that she would remain isolated​. “​Later, after I got discharged, the hospital​ staff took me out of the hospital through the back door and dropped me home in an ambulance,” she said, adding​, ​“I will lodge a complaint against the accused now.”

“The woman didn’t lodge any complaint even to us but we sent a letter to ​the ​police and requested ​a probe ​in ​the matter. We kept her in ​a ​private ​room ​to keep her identity​ a secret​. She​ had ​refused to lodge a complaint and had even denied ​the incident as well, said superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr PS Thakur

Police station in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station Rajeev Tripathi said, “We had sent a female sub-inspector to investigate the matter who talked to the woman. She refused to lodge any complaint and even told the sub​-​inspector that nothing had happened with her. We kept the statement recorded. If the woman wants to lodge a complaint even ​now ​then she can approach the cops of the nearest police station.”

