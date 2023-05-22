Indore: Man booked for unnatural sex

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has registered a case against her husband for doing an unnatural act with her in the Aerodrome area, police said on Sunday. The accused and his family members also harassed the woman over petty issues. The police are searching for the accused.

ACP (Malharganj) Rajiv Singh Bhadoriya said that a 23—year-old woman reached the police station on Saturday and lodged a complaint in which she said that she got married a few years ago. Soon, four of her in-laws including her husband started harassing her and started demanding money from her. When she refused to bring money from her parents, the accused thrashed her and kept harassing her mentally and physically.

She alleged that her husband used to misbehave with her. He used to do unnatural acts without her consent. After being harassed by the husband and his family members, the woman informed her parents and lodged complained with the police, who registered case under section 498, 377 of the IPC against four persons and launched investigations.

