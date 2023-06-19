Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Tenant’s Minor Daughter

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was booked for molesting his tenant’s 11-year-old daughter in the Vijay Nagar area on Saturday evening. The girl was alone at home when the accused molested her.

The police are searching for the accused. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the parents of the girl had gone somewhere and she was alone at home when the 65-year-old accused entered her accommodation and touched her with bad intentions. The accused took the girl to the kitchen on the pretext of preparing tea and molested her. When the girl cried, the accused fled the scene. The girl reported the incident to her parents.

Later, she along with her parents reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case under the relevant section against the man but the accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Man electrocuted

A 34-year-old man, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar area, was electrocuted in the Rajendra Nagar area on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased named Bablu reportedly touched an electricity wire due to which he was electrocuted. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.

