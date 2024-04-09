Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Minor Daughter | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

In a shocking incident, a man has been booked by Dwarkapuri police for sexually harassing his minor daughter and assaulting her. The incident occurred at the victim’s home on Monday around 8 pm.

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl lodged a complaint at the Dwarkapuri police station stating that her father held her hand with bad intentions. She managed to free herself and went upstairs to hide but the accused came and touched her chest and held her neck and assaulted her. She resisted and fled from there to her friend’s place and informed her other family members. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and began a probe into the case.

Read Also Indore: Complaint Against Kamra For Mocking Salman Khan

Man booked for harassing young woman

Banganga police registered a case against a man for harassing a young woman. According to the police, a 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Banganga police stating that she was walking to her house near Bhangya Village on Sunday evening when accused Jeetu came on his two-wheeler and stopped her. He held her hand and threatened her to pick her up forcibly. He abused her when the victim cried for help, one Rohit Yadav came to her rescue and the accused fled from there after threatening her with dire consequences. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe into the case.

Man booked for molestation

Bhanwarkuan police registered a case against a man for molesting a young woman. According to the police, a 22-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Bhanwarkuan police station stating that she was standing near a bus stop on Monday morning when the accused Mohammad Saad Ansari came on his motorcycle and asked for the address of the bike service centre. The accused asked her mobile phone to call someone. The victim refused to give him her mobile and thereafter the accused held her hand and tired to force her to go with her. The victim cried for help and the accused fled from the spot after some vulgar gestures. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation into the case.