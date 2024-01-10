 Indore: Man Attempts Theft, Damages ATM Machine
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Attempts Theft, Damages ATM Machine

Indore: Man Attempts Theft, Damages ATM Machine

Some people found the damaged machine and informed the police and bank officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted theft in an ATM machine in Palda area, police said on Tuesday. The accused also damaged the machine after he could not steal money from it. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in the booth. Police believe that more than one person was there inside the ATM booth. However, the CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the accused.  

Additional DCP AbhinayVishwakarma said that the incident took place at the ATM booth of a private bank in Palda area. Some people found the damaged machine and informed the police and bank officials. Police found a man attempting theft in the booth. When he could not steal cash from the machine, he began to damage the machine but could not steal the cash from it. After that he fled the scene.  

Police checked CCTVs of the area and found some other suspects near the booth so it was believed that more than one person were involved in the crime. A case has been registered against unidentified men and a search is on to nab them on the basis of CCTV footages.

Read Also
Indore: Red Cross Gives ₹1.44L Financial Assistance During Jansunvai At Collector Office
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: "PM Modi Is God's Blessing To Country...," Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Karimnagar

MP:

MP: City Doctors Operate Girl’s Neck To Remove Coin, After 12 Years

MP: City Doctors Operate Girl’s Neck To Remove Coin, After 12 Years

Indore: Complete Work By June 30, Collector Tells Tata Officials

Indore: Complete Work By June 30, Collector Tells Tata Officials

Kshipra Pollution: Collector Rushes To Crucial Spots

Kshipra Pollution: Collector Rushes To Crucial Spots

Indore: One More Person Found Covid +

Indore: One More Person Found Covid +