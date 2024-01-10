Indore: Man Attempts Theft, Damages ATM Machine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted theft in an ATM machine in Palda area, police said on Tuesday. The accused also damaged the machine after he could not steal money from it. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in the booth. Police believe that more than one person was there inside the ATM booth. However, the CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the accused.

Additional DCP AbhinayVishwakarma said that the incident took place at the ATM booth of a private bank in Palda area. Some people found the damaged machine and informed the police and bank officials. Police found a man attempting theft in the booth. When he could not steal cash from the machine, he began to damage the machine but could not steal the cash from it. After that he fled the scene.

Police checked CCTVs of the area and found some other suspects near the booth so it was believed that more than one person were involved in the crime. A case has been registered against unidentified men and a search is on to nab them on the basis of CCTV footages.