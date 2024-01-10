Indore: Red Cross Gives ₹1.44L Financial Assistance During Jansunvai At Collector Office

Collector Asheesh Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Jansunvai held at the Collector office on Tuesday, new collector Asheesh Singh reached among the disabled people sitting on the ground floor and listened to their problems with sensitivity and resolved them immediately. He directed to provide retrofitted scooties to 3 disabled persons and financial help of Rs 1.44 lakh to people with varied needs.

Collector Singh provided CP chair to disabled child Shiv, son of Akhilesh and a resident of Banganga. 76-year-old Om Prakash Singh Rathore was provided with a digital hearing aid. A total of 157 applications were given by disabled people for retrofitted scooty, on which Collector Singh, after scrutiny of applications, gave instructions for distribution of scooties by setting up a camp. He instructed the Social Justice and Disability Department officer to ensure that employment fair for disabled people is held as soon as possible so that all of them can become strong and self-reliant.

Collector Singh also approved immediate financial assistance to many needy people through Red Cross. He provided a total financial assistance of Rs 1.44 lakh to needy people who came to the Jansunvai. He approved financial assistance of Rs 53k to Khushboo Sahu, a student of a private college, as college fees. He sanctioned Rs 10k for a sewing machine to Kamala Pancholi, an elderly woman. He approved financial assistance of Rs 10k each to Hukumchand Gupta and Prakash Upadhyay for medical aid. Similarly, financial assistance was provided to other applicants to meet immediate needs.

The elderly woman who came to the Jansunvai said that her 17-year-old grandson Mayank Yadav has a hole in his heart for which she is wandering from one place to another for his treatment. Collector Singh instructed the health officer to get the said child treated in a super specialty hospital. Similarly, Roshni Sahu, who came to the public hearing, said that she is very poor and unable to meet her daily needs. She wants to get a ration card under ‘Garibi Rekha’ (BPL ration card) so that she can get assistance from the government. Collector Singh instructed the concerned officer to get the BPL card of the applicant made immediately.

‘SALARY’ SHOCK FOR UNTIMELY ATTENDANCE

Collector Ashish Singh also gave instructions to deduct a day's salary of departmental officers who did not attend the public hearing on time. These are District Education officer Manglesh Vyas, CMHO Dr BS Saitya and one more. He said that public hearing is an important means to listen to the problems of the common people.