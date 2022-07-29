Indore: Man attempts suicide in front of administration officials

Crime Scene Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted suicide by hanging himself in front of district administrative officers in Khudel area on Wednesday. The officials had gone there to remove encroachment from government land.

It is said that the man tied a knot on his neck and tied the other end of the rope to a hook in his terrace and jumped down.

He is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are trying to take his statement.

ACP Ajay Vajpayee said that the incident took place in Tillorkhurd village. The district administrative officers had received a complaint that the man named Dinesh Jat, a resident of the same village, had encroached on government land near his house. On Wednesday, the officials reached there for the removal.

Then, Dinesh started an argument with them. Later, he reached the terrace of his three storied house and threatened the officials that he would commit suicide. The officials tried to reason with him, but he jumped anyway. The villagers took him down immediately and took him to a hospital.

The police said that he was not in condition to give a statement to the police. Police said that the man is a milk supplier in the area.

