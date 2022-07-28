Bhopal : Fair price shop in MP to sell other food items besides grains

Representative pic | PTI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Government fair price shops (FPS) will be converted into Multi Purpose Consumer Service Center. Along with the distribution of grains through the Public Distribution System, other food items and services will also be made available to the consumers at the FPS by the seller, as per state government officials.

Cooperative and food department has issued instructions regarding the operations of FPS shops as per the new rule.

The vendors of the fair price shops have been asked to make arrangements for selling of daily use articles besides grain at the shop.

The new system will help make the government fair price more attractive, self-reliant and profitable.

While turning the government fair price shop into a multi-purpose business unit, it will be the responsibility of the seller / manager of the concerned fair price shop to obtain the necessary licenses for commercial activities such as PAN number, Ten number, GST and Gumashta registration etc.

For the quality of the commodity, the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will have to be followed.

There will be a contract for the operation of the center between the seller and the Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS for the first 2 years, which can be extended further with the consent of both the parties.

If the seller wants to stop the operation of the center during the contract period, he can stop the operation of the center by giving 03 months advance notice to the PACS.

Under the Public Distribution System, the eligible families will not be compelled to get other items from fair price shops along with distribution of ration material. The beneficiary will have the freedom to obtain other materials voluntarily.

A three-tier committee (SDM/Deputy Collector, Food Department officer and Cooperative Department officer) will be constituted by the District Collector on complaints of irregularities and disputes in the operation of fair price shops.