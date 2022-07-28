Bhopal: BJP stages dharna, takes out march against Chowdhury's remark on President Murmu

State BJP leaders taking out a march to protest the remark made by Congress leader against President in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Taking strong objection to the controversial statement of Congress leader and Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against newly elected President Droupadi Murmu, the State BJP staged dharna here on Thursday. The party leaders also took out a march demanding termination of Membership of Chowdhury from Parliament.

BJP State President VD Sharma led the march from Kushabhau Thakre Convocation Centre till Raj Bhawan. Earlier, Sharma staged a dharna before the Mahatma Gandhi statue installed on Kushabhau Thakre Convention Hall premises.

Addressing the dharna, Sharma asserted that 130 crore people are welcoming the election of Droupadi Murmu as President of India but on the contrary the Congress leaders were bent upon insulting the tribal community woman elected to the top most constitutional post.

Chowdhury has no right to sit inside the Parliament, said the State BJP chief. He requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to terminate the membership of Chowdhury. He was of the view that Sonia Gandhi should also seek apology from the nation in wake of insults meted out to the top constitutional post and the women.

He said by using derogatory words against President Droupadi Murmu, the Congress MP Chowdhury has not only hurt the pride and self esteem of women rather Congress has also insulted the top constitutional post of the country. He said the comment made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also exposes the intrinsic character of Congress and its mindset against tribals. He added that 130 crore people of the country will give a befitting reply to Chowdhury.

He asserted that during 75 years of the country's independence, Congress remained in power for 55 years but never allowed SC & ST community people to reach to top constitutional posts. But NDA ensured making Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovid as President and thus felicitated minority and Schedule Class in reaching to top constitutional posts. Moreover, on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsava, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA made history in the country by ensuring the election of Droupadi Murmu as President but Congress is unable to digest this.