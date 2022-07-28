Bhopal: We will monitor health of kids till 28 days, Shivraj minister on 30 kids getting vaccinated with a single syringe

Madhya Pradesh medical education Vishwas Sarang. | FPJ

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Reacting to the incident in Sagar in which 30 kids were vaccinated with a single syringe, Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang here on Thursday called it a major fault from vaccinator concerned.

Sarang speaking to the media in Bhopal said that definitely it was major lapse and this is why an FIR has been lodged against the person who was guilty.

As a precaution, we had compiled blood samples of 30 kids and fortunately none of the kids showed any signs of any infectious disease, said the minister adding the children concerned will be kept under observation for 28 days so their health could be monitored actively.

“Still it was a major fault which is why we ordered stringent action and an FIR has been lodged against the guilty person,” said the minister.

MPCC through its official twitter handle slammed the incident in Sagar and blamed the healthcare mess in Shivraj rule for the incident.

The Sagar district administration lodged an FIR against the vaccination Jitendra for negligence and violating the Central government's 'one needle, one syringe, one time' pledge.

An inquiry has been started against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunization Officer who was in charge of sending the vaccine and the other required materials in the morning.

A complaint has also been filed at the CMHO office in MP Office regarding the incident.

"I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials only gave a single syringe," claimed vaccination Jitendra in a video recorded on the spot by a parent.