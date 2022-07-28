Madhya Pradesh: Over 30 students in Sagar vaccinated by single-injection syringe, probe underway

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking violation of single-use of syringe procedure, over 30 students were vaccinated (booster dose) with the same syringe in Jain Public School in Sagar District of Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

The Sagar district administration lodged an FIR against the vaccination Jitendra for negligence and violating the Central government's 'one needle, one syringe, one time' pledge.

An inquiry has been started against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunization Officer who was in charge of sending the vaccine and the other required materials in the morning.

A complaint has also been filed at the CMHO office in MP Office regarding the incident.

"I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials only gave a single syringe," claimed vaccination Jitendra in a video recorded on the spot by a parent.

When asked if he was aware that one syringe should not be used to inject multiple people, Jitendra said, 'I know that. Which is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and they said 'yes'."