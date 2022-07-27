e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Make helmet, seat belt mandatory for government drivers, says deputy commissioner of police Hansraj

He expressed concern over the fact that government employees often take advantage of their position and make excuses for not wearing helmet or seat belt.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is an administrative headquarters of the state, so I want to ask every government department head to issue instructions to all staff to wear helmets while driving motorcycle and to tie seat belt while driving car, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Hansraj.

He expressed concern over the fact that government employees often take advantage of their position and make excuses for not wearing helmet or seat belt.

“A detailed letter has been written to all the government department heads to instruct their employees to follow the traffic rule and spare none,” he added. He said till June as many as 97 people lost their lives in road accident in Bhopal city area. The major cause of the death is accidents of two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders. “It is better to drive safe instead of losing life,” he added.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir highway shut for traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Make helmet, seat belt mandatory for government drivers, says deputy commissioner of police Hansraj

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed