Bhopal: Make helmet, seat belt mandatory for government drivers, says deputy commissioner of police Hansraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is an administrative headquarters of the state, so I want to ask every government department head to issue instructions to all staff to wear helmets while driving motorcycle and to tie seat belt while driving car, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Hansraj.

He expressed concern over the fact that government employees often take advantage of their position and make excuses for not wearing helmet or seat belt.

“A detailed letter has been written to all the government department heads to instruct their employees to follow the traffic rule and spare none,” he added. He said till June as many as 97 people lost their lives in road accident in Bhopal city area. The major cause of the death is accidents of two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders. “It is better to drive safe instead of losing life,” he added.

