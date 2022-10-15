e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man attacks wife over petty issue on Karwa Chauth night

Indore: Man attacks wife over petty issue on Karwa Chauth night

It is said that after completion of Karwa Chauth rituals, the woman was sleeping when her husband Kailash reached home and he started an argument with her.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was attacked by her husband following an argument between them on the night of Karwa Chauth in Azad Nagar area. The police have detained her husband and further investigation is on.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the incident took place in Alok Nagar area of the city. The woman named Rekha was taken to the hospital by her son late on Thursday. She was attacked by her husband with an iron rod following an argument between them. Her son could not tell the reason behind the argument between his parents. It is said that after completion of Karwa Chauth rituals, the woman was sleeping, when her husband Kailash reached home and he started an argument with her. The argument escalated and the accused attacked the woman with an iron rod due to which she got critically injured.

After attacking the wife, the accused fled from the scene. However, the police managed to nab him from another area of the city. Police are taking the statement of the woman to know the reason behind the altercation between them.

Man booked for raping wife

In a shocking case, a man was booked by the Hira Nagar police for raping her wife on Thursday night. The woman stated in her complaint that she got married to the accused a few years ago and they have two children. She alleged that her husband made physical relation without her consent. On the complaint of the woman the police have registered a case against her husband and a search is on for him.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Celebrate Madhya Pradesh's 67th Foundation Day like Janm-Utsav, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: Farmers protest against land pooling schemes

Dewas: Farmers protest against land pooling schemes

Dewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

Dewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

Mhow: Farmers sent back to Dongargaon Mandi after court removes wholesale veg market from the Haat...

Mhow: Farmers sent back to Dongargaon Mandi after court removes wholesale veg market from the Haat...

Indore: 2,500 city students to attend launch of 'Medical Education in Hindi'

Indore: 2,500 city students to attend launch of 'Medical Education in Hindi'

Indore: Sub-committees constituted for Pravasi Bhartiya Sammellan

Indore: Sub-committees constituted for Pravasi Bhartiya Sammellan