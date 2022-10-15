Indore: Man attacks wife over petty issue on Karwa Chauth night

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was attacked by her husband following an argument between them on the night of Karwa Chauth in Azad Nagar area. The police have detained her husband and further investigation is on.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the incident took place in Alok Nagar area of the city. The woman named Rekha was taken to the hospital by her son late on Thursday. She was attacked by her husband with an iron rod following an argument between them. Her son could not tell the reason behind the argument between his parents. It is said that after completion of Karwa Chauth rituals, the woman was sleeping, when her husband Kailash reached home and he started an argument with her. The argument escalated and the accused attacked the woman with an iron rod due to which she got critically injured.

After attacking the wife, the accused fled from the scene. However, the police managed to nab him from another area of the city. Police are taking the statement of the woman to know the reason behind the altercation between them.

Man booked for raping wife

In a shocking case, a man was booked by the Hira Nagar police for raping her wife on Thursday night. The woman stated in her complaint that she got married to the accused a few years ago and they have two children. She alleged that her husband made physical relation without her consent. On the complaint of the woman the police have registered a case against her husband and a search is on for him.