Indore: Man Attacks Sister, Her Son With Sword Over Parking Dispute At Busy Intersection

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man attacked his sister and her son with a sword at the Malganj intersection located on Jawahar Road in Indore on Sunday afternoon. After the attack, the brother kept roaming around the intersection, one of the busiest of the city, waving his sword. Shocking CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, on the basis of which, the police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

The incident caused an atmosphere of panic at the intersection.

According to the police, there was a dispute over parking between a brother and sister duo in Malharganj area. During the dispute, the brother took out a sword. Police said that the accused attacked the sister's son but he survived. Although he did not attack the sister. Police have registered a case against the accused brother.

Case registered

According to Malharganj police, on the complaint of complainant Jaimala Sharma, a case has been registered against her brother Nitish Sharma, resident of Hukumchand Colony. Jaimala Sharma lives in her father's house. On Saturday, she had a dispute with her accused brother Nitish over parking near their father's house.

Jaimala and her children Akanksha and Akshay came in support of their mother and protested against their uncle. The dispute later turned violent. The family somehow controlled Nitish from injuring someone.