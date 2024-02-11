Indore: Swami Avadeshnandji Inaugurates Manglik Bhawan In Salasar Dham

Acharya Mahamandleshwar Avedeshanand Giriji Maharaj inaugurates Manglik Bhawan in Salasar Dham of Churu district of Rajasthan on Saturday. On this occasion leading businessmen of the city Vinod Agrawal was also present. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a function full of spirituality and grace Swami Avadeshanad Giriji Maharaj inaugurated the magnificent and luxurious Chameli Devi Aggarwal Manglik Bhawan in Salasar Dham on Saturday. The building has been built by the city-based Balaji Sevarth Vinod Aggarwal Foundation at a cost of Rs 40 cr.

It is located in Salasar Dham of Churu district of Rajasthan. This construction will not only provide an opportunity to the common man to organise social programmes at an affordable budget with 5-star facilities, it will also strengthen dimensions like religious and spiritual tourism, destination wedding and local employment.

On this occasion, Swami Avadheshanand Giriji described a life dedicated to society as meaningful and said that the achievements, wealth and fame achieved in life are meaningless unless the responsibility of giving back to society is discharged. Giving the example of this auspicious building, he said that this building, built with the idea of convenience and service to the common people, reflects the ideology of Vinod Agrawal of Agrawal Group.

In the 6 decades of his life, he has engaged in hard work in various fields like religion, service and morality, the success of which is reflected in the various public service projects and campaigns by him. There are 100 fully air-conditioned and well-equipped rooms for the guests to stay, apart from a garden with a capacity of about one thousand people, terrace and rooftop, extensive parking and a big kitchen.