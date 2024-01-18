Indore: Man Attacked With Sharp Object By Three On Bypass Road 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was attacked with a sharp object by three men on Bypass Road, police said on Wednesday. The complainant was going home when the accused stopped and attacked him. It was believed that the men attacked him with an aim to loot him. However, the police are searching for the accused.

According to Kanadiya police station staff, Govind Dawar, a resident of Jhalaria area has lodged a complaint that he was returning home from somewhere when three persons tried to stop him on Bypass Road. When Govind slowed down one of the accused hit him on his face while another man attacked him with a sharp object. Govind somehow managed to flee from their clutches and lodged a complaint with the police. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the accused. The complainant informed the police that the motive of the attackers was to rob him.

In another incident, two students, who were going to have food, were attacked by a group of youths in the MIG area late on Tuesday. The youths allegedly attacked them with a motive to rob them. Manish and Deepak, residents of MIG area were going to have food when six youths stopped them and allegedly tried to snatch their mobile phones. When they cried for help, the accused attacked them with a blade. SI Navin Pathak from MIG police station said that after the incident, the police reached the hospital where the youths informed them that they had an old rivalry with the attackers and they didn't want to lodge a complaint against them.