 Indore: Man Attacked With Sharp Object By Three On Bypass Road 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Attacked With Sharp Object By Three On Bypass Road 

Indore: Man Attacked With Sharp Object By Three On Bypass Road 

According to Kanadiya police station staff, Govind Dawar, a resident of Jhalaria area has lodged a complaint that he was returning home from somewhere when three persons tried to stop him on Bypass Road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was attacked with a sharp object by three men on Bypass Road, police said on Wednesday. The complainant was going home when the accused stopped and attacked him. It was believed that the men attacked him with an aim to loot him. However, the police are searching for the accused. 

According to Kanadiya police station staff, Govind Dawar, a resident of Jhalaria area has lodged a complaint that he was returning home from somewhere when three persons tried to stop him on Bypass Road. When Govind slowed down one of the accused hit him on his face while another man attacked him with a sharp object. Govind somehow managed to flee from their clutches and lodged a complaint with the police. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the accused. The complainant informed the police that the motive of the attackers was to rob him. 

In another incident, two students, who were going to have food, were attacked by a group of youths in the MIG area late on Tuesday. The youths allegedly attacked them with a motive to rob them. Manish and Deepak, residents of MIG area were going to have food when six youths stopped them and allegedly tried to snatch their mobile phones. When they cried for help, the accused attacked them with a blade. SI Navin Pathak from MIG police station said that after the incident, the police reached the hospital where the youths informed them that they had an old rivalry with the attackers and they didn't want to lodge a complaint against them.

Read Also
Indore Has Grown To Encompass Ujjain, Pithampur & Dewas, Says CM Yadav
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sub-Inspector, 3 Other Cops Line Attached After Thieves Take Police Jeep On Drive In Ratlam

MP: Sub-Inspector, 3 Other Cops Line Attached After Thieves Take Police Jeep On Drive In Ratlam

Indore: MPPSC Student Suffers Heart Attack At Coaching Class, Dies; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Indore: MPPSC Student Suffers Heart Attack At Coaching Class, Dies; CCTV Clip Surfaces

International Vikramotsav-2024: Ujjain To Host 40-Day Event From Mar 1

International Vikramotsav-2024: Ujjain To Host 40-Day Event From Mar 1

MP: 2 Kids Die After Accidentally Drinking Pesticide In Ujjain, Mother Serious

MP: 2 Kids Die After Accidentally Drinking Pesticide In Ujjain, Mother Serious

MP: Students Depict Lord Ram's Life On Canvas In Mhow

MP: Students Depict Lord Ram's Life On Canvas In Mhow