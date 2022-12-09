e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

Indore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

Police claim to have averted a crime

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Thursday arrested a man while he was roaming in the Aerodrome area with a pistol with the intention of committing a crime. 

According to a crime branch officer, on receiving information about the person The police reached the spot and arrested the accused named Paras. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him. On being questioned about the weapon, he failed to give a satisfactory answer.

The accused was booked by the police for his alleged involvement in a murder, attempt to murder and other crimes at various police stations in the city. Further investigation is on to know about the supplier of the firearm. 

Read Also
Indore: Two doctors slapped with show cause notices; ‘dirty picture’ irks collector
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 11 students face heat; suspended for 3 months, expelled from hostel

Indore: 11 students face heat; suspended for 3 months, expelled from hostel

Indore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

Indore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

DUS KA DUM: Chill grips city on coldest night on Wednesday

DUS KA DUM: Chill grips city on coldest night on Wednesday

Indore: Woman ends life after husband loses job 

Indore: Woman ends life after husband loses job 

Indore: Cleanliness drive in social justice offices today

Indore: Cleanliness drive in social justice offices today