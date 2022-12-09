Indore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Thursday arrested a man while he was roaming in the Aerodrome area with a pistol with the intention of committing a crime.

According to a crime branch officer, on receiving information about the person The police reached the spot and arrested the accused named Paras. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him. On being questioned about the weapon, he failed to give a satisfactory answer.

The accused was booked by the police for his alleged involvement in a murder, attempt to murder and other crimes at various police stations in the city. Further investigation is on to know about the supplier of the firearm.