Indore: Two doctors slapped with show cause notices; ‘dirty picture’ irks collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Hospital for a surprise inspection and found various anomalies along with poor cleanliness. Moreover, the administrative officer was surprised when the health department officials couldn’t furnish details about the whereabouts of the doctors posted in the hospital.

As many as 79 doctors were posted in the hospital but the official failed to furnish details about their whereabouts and their present status as they (these doctors) were shifted from the District Hospital to other hospitals when the hospital building was demolished in 2018.

Meanwhile, show cause notices would be served to Dr Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat and Dr Sonia Shilpilal for not being present at work even as when their leaves were not approved.

“We found that two doctors were not present without information due to which we asked them to serve show cause notices. Several other staff members were not present at work due to which we asked the doctors to sanction their leaves without pay,” collector Illayaraja T. said.

He added that cleanliness in the hospital was not proper and the water cooler was not cleaned.

Notice served to engineers for delay

During his inspection, the collector expressed concern over the quality of the construction as well as the delay in the completion of the project. “We asked the officials to serve notices to the concerned engineers and also check the quality of the construction material. We have asked them to complete the first phase of the facility by May 2023,” the collector said.

