Indore: New feature in CitizenCop app enables citizens to report crimes in complete safety

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have added another feature named ‘Citizen Eye’ in CitizenCop, a mobile phone application of the police, to connect the residents of the city. With the help of this feature, the user can report any incident to the police without sharing his/her information with the police. The users have to just inform the police about the CCTVs installed in their location.

Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra launched the new feature at the new police control room on Wednesday. With the help of this feature, information about criminals or suspects would reach the police within minutes. It is said that the initiative was launched for the safety of people especially during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Sammlelan in the city.

The users have to give information about the CCTV installed in their areas in the CitizenCop mobile applications Citizen Eye feature so that the police can initiate action immediately and the criminals can be caught. There are a total of about 1 lakh CCTVs that have been installed in the city so far. CP Mishra said that no personal information would be taken and the privacy and the information of the user would be kept secret as the aim of this feature is only the safety of the citizen. The users have to give information about the location of the camera and the mobile number of the concerned person.

Additional CP Rajesh Hingankar, DCP (intelligence) Rajat Saklecha and the founder of CitizenCop mobile application Rakesh Jain were also present during the launch of the new feature.